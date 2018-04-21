The robber takes the victim’s wallet, according to Montgomery County police, and jumps out of a bus door, with the victim in pursuit. The chase crosses in front of an oncoming car, and the car strikes the robber.

It is a startling scene, reminiscent of something out of a movie, and suggestive of the work of a professional stunt man. But it happened in the Rockville area April 13, according to police.

On Friday, police released 20 seconds of surveillance video and said they are looking for the robber and for the driver of the car. Neither waited around, the police said.

As police tell it, victim and robber were on a westbound Ride On bus on East Gude Drive. At some point, the robber took the victim’s wallet, police said, but the victim recognized what happened. He tried to get it back, and they struggled, police said.

At Taft Street, the driver stopped the bus. The robber headed out the center door, followed by the victim. On the run, the robber tried to cross East Gude Drive, but the oncoming vehicle struck him.

It appears to be a glancing blow, but it is enough to knock him across the vehicle’s hood, and into the air. He lands on the roadway, picks himself up and continues his getaway. In the video, the car stops, then goes on.