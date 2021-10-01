For nearly a decade, Laufer worked as the chief of the prosthetics and orthotics department at Walter Reed, the most hallowed wing of the world’s preeminent military hospital, visited by presidents, dignitaries and celebrities alike. The Bethesda hospital serves U.S. service members, included some of the most grievously wounded troops, and was embroiled in scandal after The Washington Post reported filthy living conditions and neglect among patients in 2007.