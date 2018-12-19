Police said the man stood by and directed his young daughter to steal packages off the porch of a home in Maryland. Now they say they know who he is.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office put out a Facebook video from a surveillance camera showing the Nov. 30 incident in the 400 block of Inez Court in Bel Air, Md. In the video, a young girl, who was later said to be 5 years old, can be seen taking a package off the porch of a home as someone stands nearby encouraging her. Authorities later said there was a pair of boots in the package.

Sheriff’s office officials said Wednesday they had received an anonymous tip and were able to identify the girl in the video, and that led them to her father.

Authorities said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Gary M. Smith, 46, of Abingdon, Md., on charges of theft, delinquency of a minor and other counts, but that they have been unable to find him.

Attempts to reach Smith were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-838-6600.



Authorities have issued a warrant for Gary Martin Smith for his alleged role in directing his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package from the front porch of a Bel Air, Md., home. (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

The incident comes as law enforcement said they have seen an increase in package thefts during the holidays. Area residents are reminded to use caution and have their packages signed for or ask a neighbor to take them inside.