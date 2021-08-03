When a resident calls 911, they first talk to a universal call taker, who is the resident’s connection with the agency. That call taker receives a range of calls, from life-threatening emergencies to smaller issues. Once the call taker verifies the person’s address, that information is sent electronically to the dispatcher, who then explains to the first responders where to go and what happened. A call can range in time from answer to dispatch depending on priority level, a spokesperson for the OUC said.