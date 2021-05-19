“One challenge we are facing is the transient nature of these crimes,” Lenzner said at a news conference Wednesday announcing the task force. “We are tearing down the borders that carjackers use to conceal their trails of violence.”
In Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, carjackings doubled from 2019 to 2020, and that trend has continued in 2021. Carjackings are up in the District, too. At this time last year, officers in D.C. had investigated 52 carjackings. So far in 2021, they’ve investigated 129.
Lenzner said the goal of the task force is to encourage “real-time collaboration” and “info sharing” so someone who has committed multiple carjackings across jurisdictions can be prosecuted once for all the crimes, through the U.S. attorney’s office, rather than facing charges in multiple places at the same time.
D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney, Channing D. Phillips, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy joined Lenzner to announce the task force.
McCarthy said many of the carjackings that officials have investigated in the past year occurred along the “travel lines” where the two counties and the District meet. Many of them, he said, involved suspects younger than 21.
Some of the carjackings have turned fatal.
Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 13, were charged with felony murder in the attempted carjacking of Mohammad Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and Uber Eats driver in D.C. on March 23. The girls allegedly had a stun device during the carjacking, police said, and Mohammad, 66, was killed when the vehicle overturned during the struggle. The 15-year-old has pleaded guilty in the case.
In Riverdale Park, a Bowie man was charged with murder and carjacking in the fatal shooting of a security guard in February. Riyadh Al Janabi, 23, was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex where police were called to investigate a reported carjacking.
Separately, three other District teenagers, all 18, pleaded guilty to carjacking and other charges in April for their roles in a day-long wave of eight armed carjackings last fall in Northwest and Northeast Washington.
In Prince George’s County, Braveboy said her attention also has been on the increasing number of young people involved in violent crime over the past year.
“One of the concerning trends we’re seeing is the number of juveniles,” she said.
Many of the young people, she said, are not old enough to drive and are using guns. It’s a threat not only to the community, Braveboy said, but also to their own safety.
“We will hold them accountable for their actions, but we must be sure we will be doing that in a holistic way,” Braveboy said, noting that her office has been working to ensure juvenile offenders are connected with resources for substance abuse and mental health when necessary.
She said the county has seen a decrease in commercial robberies while carjacking incidents spiked over the past year and a half as the coronavirus pandemic closed businesses and schools across the region.
“We believe the events of the pandemic led to this specific kind of crime,” she said of the carjackings.
The task force announcement included information about two indictments connected to carjackings in February — the first federal cases filed in Maryland to come out of the new regional collaboration. The cases involved a 19- and 21-year-old from Washington indicted on robbery charges in the Feb. 5 carjacking of two people, and a 22-year-old from Glenarden indicted in a Feb. 15 armed carjacking.
McCarthy added that the task force’s efforts will include community education on carjackings, such as warning residents not to leave their vehicles running and remaining vigilant while entering and exiting their cars.
“You can be your best ally in preventing yourself from being a victim of a carjacking,” he said.