The weekend violence brings the number of homicides in the District to 66 this year, a 38 percent increase from this time in 2020. That year ended with a 16-year high in killings.
Around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, police said, Delano Harris, 20, of Northeast Washington, was fatally shot in the 800 block of Edgewood Street NE, in the Edgewood neighborhood. About a half-hour later, police said, Louis Cheeves, 46, of Southeast Washington, was fatally stabbed in the 2200 block of Minnesota Ave SE.
No arrests have been made in either killing, and police did not comment on possible motives.
On Monday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced the annual summer crime initiative, which selects several neighborhoods for increased attention by law enforcement and other agencies.
There were two shooting incidents in the District on Saturday. In one, a 7-year-old girl was struck by a bullet as she played outside a residence in the Mayfair community of Northeast Washington. She was critically wounded, but her family said it appears that she will make a full recovery.
Also Saturday, two men were shot and wounded in the Kingman Park neighborhood, police said. Their wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Police responded to several other shootings during the late morning and early afternoon hours Sunday, including that of a man found wounded in a vehicle that had been shot at in Northeast Washington and whose driver sped to Capitol Hill, where the vehicle crashed.
Three men were shot and wounded, one critically, outside a convenience store in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE. That store, the Holiday Market, has been the scene of repeated gun violence. And two men were shot and wounded in the 1800 block of Tubman Road SE.
Around 7:30 p.m., police responded for a shooting in the 1100 block of First Place NW, near North Capitol Street and New York Avenue. Police said officers found a man — identified as Paul Tyrone Dorn — with a gunshot to his upper body. Dorn, whose age was not immediately available, died later at a hospital. A police report says he “was shot in self-defense.”
Authorities did not describe the circumstances of the shooting.