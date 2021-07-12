Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said it appears three men went to the room to rob the occupant. He said at least one of the men and the occupant exchanged gunfire.
“It was a robbery gone wrong,” one of the people involved told police, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.
Sternbeck said one of the suspected robbers was struck and died at a hospital. He said the occupant was wounded in the arm and fled to Virginia, where police later located him. Court documents said that man had a key card for a room on the hotel’s seventh floor, where police said the shootings occurred.
The spokesman said investigators are in the early stages of their inquiry but say the occupant fired the shots that killed the alleged robber. If that is the case, officials said, the killing could be considered an act of self-defense and not be included in the city’s homicide count.
Court documents said 15 bullet casings were found in the room, along with bullet holes in the door and a wall. Police said they found an assault weapon in a stairwell and a second gun wrapped in a ski mask and hidden under an ice machine in a fifth-floor hallway.
The police spokesman said police arrested two men. They were identified as Michael Wanzor, 28, and Joseph Robinson, 22, both of Southeast Washington. Sternbeck said each were charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and carrying a pistol without a license.
Attorneys for Wanzor and Robinson — both ordered detained until July 28 hearings — did not return calls seeking comment.
Police identified the man who died as Carrington Williams, 21, of Oxon Hill, Md. His family members could not be reached for comment.
Diamond Barber, the hotel manager, said the safety of guests is priority, though she declined to comment further, citing the police investigation.