Two hours later, police said it was “all clear” in a Twitter message. “No evidence of a shooting was located and there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety,” the tweet said.
The Arlington Public School system tweeted that it had “received an anonymous call this morning during arrivals claiming that there was a shooter in the building” at Washington-Liberty.
Officials for the school system said police were contacted immediately, and students were moved to a safe location.
Frank Bellavia, a spokesman for Arlington Public Schools, said around 9:30 a.m. students at the school were dismissed to go home for the rest of the day because police were “still clearing the building,” and officials “weren’t sure how long the investigation was going to take.”