One of the six people wounded in a spate of violent incidents in the District on Friday night has died.

Police found George Ransford, 32, of Northwest Washington, suffering from gunshot wounds about 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Arkansas Avenue in Northwest Washington.

Ransford was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

