The Washington Monument will close Friday due to lack of staffing after a potential covid-19 exposure, National Park Service officials said.

The closure is “temporary” but officials did not release a timeline for reopening, according to a statement.

The monument reopened Oct. 1 with revised safety measures including mandatory mask use, online ticket distribution and social distancing guidelines on the elevators, officials said.

The Park Service shuttered the site for six months and was one of the last sites to reopen as the pandemic spread.