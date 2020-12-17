By Clarence WilliamscloseClarence WilliamsLocal reporter covering crime, breaking news, and public safety issuesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 18, 2020 at 3:05 a.m. UTCThe Washington Monument will close Friday due to lack of staffing after a potential covid-19 exposure, National Park Service officials said.The closure is “temporary” but officials did not release a timeline for reopening, according to a statement.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe monument reopened Oct. 1 with revised safety measures including mandatory mask use, online ticket distribution and social distancing guidelines on the elevators, officials said.Washington Monument to reopen to the public, with virus safety precautionsThe Park Service shuttered the site for six months and was one of the last sites to reopen as the pandemic spread. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.