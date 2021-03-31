Two people were fatally shot and three others wounded Wednesday afternoon in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. near Congress and Savannah streets SE, near the Congress Heights Metro station.

The shooting comes as District officials are struggling with homicides now rising for the fourth consecutive year, along with a spike in carjackings.

There have been 42 homicides in the District this year, up 17 percent from the 36 reported at this time in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high in killings.

Homicides are also up in Ward 8, where Wednesday’s shooting occurred, with 15 so far this year. Nearly one-third of the District’s 198 homicides in 2020 were in Ward 8.

Two hours after the shooting, the block where it occurred was damp and quiet. A spattering of residents stood on a street corner with umbrellas, and one neighbor peeked out of his doorway to see police officers and yellow caution tape overtake his street.

Police walked in and out of a house blocked off to the public. D.C. Council Member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) paced up and down Congress Street. A playground across the street was empty.

In January, White demanded the mayor declare a state of emergency to address the violence and asked that the District bring together all agency heads to a “call to action.”

Later that month, the mayor hired the city’s first director of gun violence prevention, declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

Officials said that $15 million program will aim to attack the root causes of gun violence, concentrating efforts where the problems are most acute.

Wednesday’s shooting comes about four weeks after a man armed with a gun opened fire inside a 7-Eleven in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington, injuring five people.

Last year, at least 20 people were shot as hundreds attended a cookout in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington. A teenager was killed and an off-duty police officer was critically injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.