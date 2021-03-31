There have been 42 homicides in the District this year, up 17 percent from the 36 reported at this time in 2020, which ended with a 16-year high in killings.

Homicides are also up in Ward 8, where Wednesday’s shooting occurred, with 15 so far this year. Nearly one-third of the District’s 198 homicides in 2020 were in Ward 8.

Two hours after the shooting, the block where it occurred was damp and quiet. A spattering of residents stood on a street corner with umbrellas, and one neighbor peeked out of his doorway to see police officers and yellow caution tape overtake his street.

Police walked in and out of a house blocked off to the public. D.C. Council Member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) paced up and down Congress Street. A playground across the street was empty.

In January, White demanded the mayor declare a state of emergency to address the violence and asked that the District bring together all agency heads to a “call to action.”

Later that month, the mayor hired the city’s first director of gun violence prevention, declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

Officials said that $15 million program will aim to attack the root causes of gun violence, concentrating efforts where the problems are most acute.

Wednesday’s shooting comes about four weeks after a man armed with a gun opened fire inside a 7-Eleven in the Bellevue neighborhood of Southwest Washington, injuring five people.

Last year, at least 20 people were shot as hundreds attended a cookout in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington. A teenager was killed and an off-duty police officer was critically injured.