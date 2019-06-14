

The Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud at a home game this month. (Terrance Williams for The Washington Post)

A Washington Mystics player promised a media “blackout” until Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and a D.C. Council member adequately respond to an episode of gun violence earlier this week at a Southeast Washington elementary school.

In a message posted to Instagram after visiting Hendley Elementary in Ward 8, starting Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said a school event was canceled this week after a bullet broke a front window. Cloud had been at the school earlier in the day to talk with students.

“Our kids can’t even feel safe to go to school right now,” she said on social media. “What are we doing? We’ve got to do better for our youth.”

.@T_Cloud4 released a video about stray bullets penetrating Hendley ES earlier today. Here are four IG story videos we've combined together so you get here message (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TmTMaOTtKL — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) June 14, 2019

In a message to Bowser (D) and council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), Cloud said she would use her “media privileges as a blackout” if she did not receive a response by Friday morning “with a solution or a sit-down for a solution.”



Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

“I will only discuss this topic until it is fixed,” she said.

Cloud’s message comes as the Mystics prepared for a key home game against the Seattle Storm, the team that bested them in the WNBA finals last year.

In a Twitter message, the Mystics said the organization was “proud that our players are invested in the community and are committed to helping us be a unifier in Ward 8.”

We are proud that our players are invested in the community and are committed to helping us be a unifier in Ward 8. The events of the past month are very upsetting and we respect the right of our players to speak out in a manner that promotes positive dialogue. — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 14, 2019

“The events of the past month are very upsetting and we respect the right of our players to speak out in a manner that promotes positive dialogue,” the message continued. “Together, we aspire to work with civil leaders and elected officials to find ways to better the communities where we play.”

Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

White said Friday he was at a community meeting with other city leaders to address violence in the ward when Cloud called on him to act.

White, who attended Hendley as a child, said he was at the school earlier in the day delivering free bikes and books ahead of summer. He said he was at a hospital until 2 a.m. Friday visiting a friend who was shot earlier in the night.

“She’s asking me what I am going to do, and I am telling her that for 17 years I have been addressing the issue of violence of the community,” White said. “She has a good heart, but we need people involved, not just on social media. I have been on the front line doing the work.”

White said Friday morning he had not responded to Cloud about scheduling a meeting with her but invited her on social media to a summer block party in the afternoon in Southeast as part of a city peace and anti-violence tour.

We are back at it on the front line tomorrow. Hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/Nfjm4zRcop — Trayon White (@trayonwhite) June 14, 2019

Students and teachers were preparing for a movie night co-hosted with D.C. police Wednesday when the bullet broke the window at Hendley, in the 400 block of Chesapeake Street SE. Officers were inside the school at the time of the shooting.

A police report indicates police responded about 4:20 p.m. to the report of gunshots and found bullet fragments in the front of the school. No one was injured, and no arrests had been made.

Sarah Osborne, a fourth-grade teacher at Hendley, said a teacher was standing by the window when they heard shots.

[School placed on brief lockdown after gunshot shatters window]

“Everyone could hear the sounds,” Osborne said. “It’s very traumatizing for our students who have gone through this before. . . . It’s very hard for students and adults to process.”

The shooting followed another that broke a window at Hendley on May 29, when police responded after a ShotSpotter detected the sound of gunfire, according to a police report.

Seven shell casings were found on the block, the report said, and a broken window at the school was found the next day.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news