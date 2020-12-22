Contee, 48, grew up in a Northeast Washington neighborhood battered by violence during the crack cocaine epidemic of the late 1980s and has talked of seeing officers using brute force. That perspective has given him added credibility at a time when the city is working to overhaul policing.

Newsham announced his departure last month to take the police chief’s job in Prince William County, Va. He initially said he would work through the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.

Bowser (D) tapped Newsham, who also has been on the force three decades, as police chief in 2017. Contee was a top candidate for the job at that time.

Bowser is scheduled to name Contee at a news conference Tuesday.

“I’m a hometown kid; this is the city that birthed me,” Contee said in an interview with The Washington Post ahead of the formal announcement. “I went to school here. I raised my family here.”

Contee will immediately face challenges that include a spike in homicides, which have reached a 15-year high, and demands from lawmakers and social justice activists to shift funds away from police and into alternative rograms that take a public health approach to fighting crime.

“I don’t think it has to be an either-or approach,” Contee said Monday night. “We have way too many people dying in our city. ... We need focused, balanced and fair law enforcement. I also see the value in some of the public health approaches that have been discussed.”

Contee said all voices should be heard — including lawmakers, advocates and community members. “They are all important lenses that need to be taken into consideration,” he said, “to formulate the blueprint of what law enforcement will look like in the future.”

Newsham is among many police chiefs in the Washington area and across the country departing amid social change. Many D.C. Council members felt that predominantly African American neighborhoods were overpoliced, and that Newsham did not readily embrace changes they felt were needed. Newsham accused lawmakers of not fully grasping the devastating toll of violence that he was charged with curbing.

Contee also probably will have to confront demonstrations in the days leading up to the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration. Loyalists to President Trump who do not accept his defeat in the election have come to the city for protests, which have turned violent at times.

Contee’s name surfaced as a possible chief almost as soon as Newsham’s retirement became public last month.

By selecting Contee without conducting a national search, Bowser all but ignored a plea from the ACLU, which said hiring an outsider is the only way to repair what it described as the “toxic culture” of D.C. police. It was not immediately clear whether Bowser considered other candidates, but quickly naming Newsham’s replacement renders moot a call by the Police Reform Commission — appointed by the council — that urged community meetings and public participation in the selection process.

Bowser has accepted some changes pushed through by council members to improve transparency and alter some tactics viewed as overly harsh. But she objected to cutting the police budget by $15 million, which she said would make the District less safe. The cuts are forcing the department to halt hirings and lower the size of the 3,700-member force by as many as 200 officers through attrition.

In an interview, Contee said he is “concerned about the number of police officers,” noting the rise in shooting and homicides, and the strain of demonstrations that have become routine.

Contee said he joined the police department at a time when it was underfunded, when D.C. police officers fatally shot more people than any other agency in the country. He said too few officers and not enough money can lead to a strained department where officers more often use force.

“I don’t want to regress to that time because of lacking of funding,” Contee said.

At the same time, Contee said he agrees that alternatives to policing should be explored. The council, for instance, has discussed sending health professionals instead of police to calls involving people experiencing mental-heath crises.

“I believe the community wants to be safe,” Contee said. “I believe the community wants a police department that is well funded.” He said it’s important the police “have the pulse of the community.”

Contee grew up in the Carver-Langston neighborhood in Northeast Washington, nicknamed “Little Vietnam” in the 1980s because of rampant crime. It remains a hot spot for violence.

In July, he described to The Washington Post the challenges of growing up in such a neighborhood, and of being a Black police officer during this year of protest and unrest stemming from the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He also talked about how police 30 years ago were more likely to use force.

“This is not the department I joined 30 years ago,” Contee said during the July interview, referring to changes over the years. “I think we’ve gotten smarter about things in terms of the way that we deal with the communities that we serve. We’ve learned that you can’t arrest your way out of problems.”

In that article, Contee talked of how police now enroll every recruit in a curriculum at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. “Officers coming here need to understand not just the city, but the people in this city,” Contee said.

Contee is currently the assistant chief of the investigative services bureau, which includes overseeing commanders of the homicide unit and several other branches dealing with violent and nonviolent crime.

He started his career as a patrol officer in the 3rd District, which includes Adams Morgan, Shaw, Columbia Heights and Dupont Circle. He has worked as a district commander in some of the District’s wealthiest communities and overseen patrol officers in the most violent neighborhoods. He has overseen police discipline, human resources and training.

