Had they been in place at the time, changes governing police stops and use of force could have caused legal and professional troubles for Joe Gutierrez, who pepper-sprayed Nazario. Another change, which requires an officer to intervene, could have caused problems for his partner, Daniel Crocker, who did not stop Gutierrez.

Also, misconduct committed after March 1 can now be cause for officers to be decertified by the state. It used to take a criminal conviction for an officer to be decertified.

The Windsor police chief fired Gutierrez this month after the video became public. But both officers’ potential exposure would be much higher for a similar incident today.

The difference highlights how much Virginia and other states have moved to strengthen oversight of police misconduct since the national reckoning following the videotaped death of George Floyd under a Minneapolis police officer’s knee 11 months ago.

In our region, both Virginia and Maryland have recently passed the most extensive police changes in years. The Maryland legislature approved especially far-reaching changes in its regular session that ended a week ago.

Some reforms won’t take effect until new standards are defined or oversight bodies established. But advocates still described what was accomplished as historic.

The latest measures are “just light-years beyond” some adopted following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore City police custody, said Maryland Del. David Moon (D-Montgomery). He said the new laws “basically blew up the old system and tried to create a new structure for discipline.”

Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, executive director of the ACLU of Virginia, said the goal was to create an environment where police no longer feel “invulnerable” from being disciplined.

“There’s a whole cultural shift that we’re trying to make here,” she said. Police “say they should be treated like professionals and paid like professionals, but they don’t want to be accountable like professionals.”

The District approved some similar reforms in emergency legislation last year. It could go even further if Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the D.C. Council accept bold recommendations issued at the start of this month by the D.C. Police Reform Commission.

The 20-member panel urged ending the use of police for tasks such as routine traffic enforcement, school safety or mental health cases. Among other things, that would allow for shrinking the size of the force. Bowser has resisted that change and said she suspects it lacks community support.

Christy E. Lopez, a Georgetown law professor and co-chair of the commission, said the group united around the goal of pushing for fundamental change.

“Almost everyone in that commission was far beyond moving the deck chairs around on the Titanic on police reform,” Lopez said. “Basically, it’s an approach that is trying to solve problems of violence with less reliance on police, courts and prosecutors.”

Longtime advocates of police reform have been astonished at how quickly laws have passed. They cite publicity over Floyd’s death and other videotaped examples of police misbehavior, especially against African Americans.

Among the changes passed in a special legislative session last year, Virginia banned no-knock warrants and gave more power to civilian review boards. Lawmakers barred police from searching a person just because they smelled marijuana.

“The George Floyd video really opened a lot of people’s eyes to what’s been going on in America,” said Virginia state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax). “For the last 100 years, some Americans have felt the African American community was articulating a bunch of Sasquatch sightings, and after George Floyd happened, people said, ‘Oh, my God, they found Sasquatch.’”

The growing political clout of African American state legislators also has played a role. In Maryland, House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) is the first Black person to hold the influential position.

“It entirely makes a difference that we have the first Black speaker in Maryland,” Moon said.

Among other things, Maryland toughened the standard for when police can use force. Previously, it had to be “objectively reasonable.” Now it has to be “necessary and proportional.”

The Free State also put police disciplinary actions in the hands of committees and appeals panels controlled by civilians. Maryland repealed its Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, or LEOBR, which extended broad protections to police accused of wrongdoing. Maryland was the first to enact such a law and is the first to repeal it.

“The LEOBR repeal, that alone is so significant,” said Puneet Cheema, a manager at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. “It is a really inspiring success that could influence and show what’s possible in other states that continue to have LEOBRs.”

The Democratic-dominated Maryland General Assembly overrode vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to approve most of the policing measures. Most of the changes in Virginia also passed over GOP opposition.

In the District, the reform panel’s call to shift responsibilities away from police could lead to a showdown between the D.C. Council and the mayor. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large) and Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chairman of the judiciary committee, broadly welcomed its recommendations.

The Bowser administration has been noticeably cooler. Acting deputy mayor for public safety Chris Geldart said in an interview that there was “very little community engagement or involvement” in developing the recommendations.

“These are thoughtful things that have been put forward, but they need to be grounded in the reality of our city,” he said.

In an emailed statement after the interview, Geldart said the mayor “cannot support recommendations to cut the police force by half” or to “immediately” remove police from schools without public discussion and “a well-defined operations strategy.”

The commission did not call for cutting the police force by half. Geldart’s office said it interpreted the panel’s report as urging attrition of the force over time. It said that would shrink the number of police from about 3,400 now to between 1,650 and 1,900.

Still, Geldart expressed openness to some of the panel’s recommendations. The administration hopes to have a pilot program up and running within two months to send trauma counselors or nurses to incidents in which someone is having a mental health crisis. It is also working on using civilians to handle minor traffic collisions.

These sorts of changes are the next frontier in police reform.