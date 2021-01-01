While Virginia, with 5,239 new cases Thursday, was largely responsible for that day’s record-setting total, the number of the infections in the state dropped slightly, to 5,182, on Friday. In Maryland, though, officials reported 3,557 new cases on New Year’s Day, up from Thursday’s 2,973, which itself was an above-average total.
The District reported 269 new cases Friday compared with 225 the day before. Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the region ticked down from 101 on Thursday to 98 on Friday: 49 in Virginia, 47 in Maryland and two in D.C.
Through Friday, the region has recorded 664,237 cases and 11,811 deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, since the pandemic began early last year.
Public health officials have warned that the nation could experience a sharp rise in infections because of holiday gatherings and recent record airline travel, even though the officials have urged avoiding get-togethers with people outside one’s household.