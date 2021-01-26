Just before 11 a.m., as so many of our cherished vistas lay veiled in obscurity, the National Weather Service reported that visibility at Reagan National Airport had fallen to just one mile.
Cutting our line of sight was an almost intangible curtain of fog, mist and light drizzle.
It may have made some on the riverbank recall the start of the second stanza of “The Star-Spangled Banner”: “On the shore dimly seen through the mists of the deep . . .” But the blanket stretched beyond the water’s edge.
For hours, according to the Weather Service, visibility in the murk fell at Washington Dulles International Airport to a mere half-mile.
Adding to the gloomy dampness of a late January day, Tuesday was chilly. In Washington, for the first time all month, the mercury did not climb above 37.