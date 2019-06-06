Water from a broken main damaged at least three homes and led to 40 people leaving their homes in Gaithersburg on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Massive flooding from a water main break forced dozens of people to evacuate from 30 townhouses in Gaithersburg Thursday night, Montgomery County fire officials said.

An 8-inch main ruptured, sending out a powerful jet of water that damaged at least one townhouse and possibly two others, in the 9600 block of Brassie Way, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, but three townhouses were deemed unsafe. Residents of those homes gathered their belongings before officials took them to temporary shelters, said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Red Cross and county emergency management officials responded to assist evacuees at a nearby community center, Piringer said. About 40 people left their homes.

Videos and images posted online by fire and water officials showed second- and third-floor windows blown out of two homes that had been hit by the rush of water from the underground pipe.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission utility officials said on Twitter that they shut down service to the pipe to make repairs and that their “customer advocate will be working with impacted homeowners on site.” It was not clear when repairs would be complete.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news