On Thursday night, a driver fired at security officers outside a Secret Service facility in the National Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, Md., according to an affidavit filed to support the complaint, the prosecutor’s office said. No one was struck.
Watson was later detained, the prosecutor’s office said. The office said he was on probation and was prohibited from possessing a gun.
A U.S. Park Police officer responding to an apparent report of the incident suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Thursday night, authorities said.