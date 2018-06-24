More than a dozen people who had gathered for a wedding escaped injury early Sunday after a fire destroyed part of a Montgomery County home, authorities said.

The fire, which occurred at around 2:30 a.m., was centered around a large recycling bin near the garage of the Keeneland Circle home in North Potomac, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

All 15 people who were together in the house for a wedding got out safely, according to Piringer.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but Piringer tweeted that it was likely due to discarded smoking materials.

The fire caused $450,000 in damage, he said.