An attack was carried out over the weekend on a thoroughfare in the District that has seen more than its share of violent attacks in recent months. However, according to police, rather than guns or knives, the most recent attack involved sticks.

Just after noon on Saturday, police said, the victim and another person became involved in a dispute in a business in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE.

As the victim left, police said. the other person, and two additional attackers, pushed him outside and began to strike him with sticks.

A police account indicated that the victim fled. It was not clear if he suffered any injuries.

In the past five months, for reasons not totally clear, 11 people have been shot, and two stabbed on the stretch of Benning between 15th and 18th Streets.

