A Herndon man has been convicted of killing a woman and her son inside their Loudoun County home in 2018, according to the Loudoun County prosecutor’s office.

Brian K. Welsh, 41, was found guilty by a Loudoun County jury Tuesday of two counts of first-degree murder and two firearms charges in the slaying of Mala Manwani, 65, and Rishi Manwani, 32, prosecutors said. Welsh owed Rishi Manwani money for prior drug transactions, according to prosecutors.

The conviction followed a 16-day trial during which prosecutors introduced evidence, including firearms analysis, cellphone location data and DNA. Welsh faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Police found the mother and son dead inside their Aldie, Va., home on Jan. 31, 2018, after Mala Manwani did not show up for work as a tax accountant, police said. Both had been shot multiple times.

Rishi Manwani had been dealing oxycodone out of the home and Welsh was one of his customers, according to court records.

An extensive investigation followed before Welsh was arrested. The jury was hearing evidence in the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday afternoon, before making a sentencing recommendation.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj offered her condolences to the Manwani family.

“We know that even with this conviction, there is no curing the heartbreak and trauma they have experienced and continue to endure,” Biberaj said in a statement. “This case is a tragedy on every level. Today’s decision ensures we are able to keep our community safer.”