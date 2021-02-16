The conviction followed a 16-day trial during which prosecutors introduced evidence, including firearms analysis, cellphone location data and DNA. Welsh faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced.
Police found the mother and son dead inside their Aldie, Va., home on Jan. 31, 2018, after Mala Manwani did not show up for work as a tax accountant, police said. Both had been shot multiple times.
Rishi Manwani had been dealing oxycodone out of the home and Welsh was one of his customers, according to court records.
An extensive investigation followed before Welsh was arrested. The jury was hearing evidence in the sentencing phase of the trial on Tuesday afternoon, before making a sentencing recommendation.
Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj offered her condolences to the Manwani family.
“We know that even with this conviction, there is no curing the heartbreak and trauma they have experienced and continue to endure,” Biberaj said in a statement. “This case is a tragedy on every level. Today’s decision ensures we are able to keep our community safer.”