Shortly before James A. Fields Jr. traveled to Charlottesville for a “Unite the Right” rally, he told his mother that he planned to attend. She told him to be careful.

“We’re not the one [sic] who need to be careful,” Fields replied in a text message on Aug. 11, 2017. He included an attachment: a meme showing Adolf Hitler.

The following day, Fields, a self-professed neo-Nazi, drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at this city’s downtown mall, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and wounding 35 others, some seriously. The death followed a weekend of racial hate and violence that captured worldwide attention and tied this quiet college town to the emergence of emboldened white supremacists in the early months of the Donald Trump administration.

Over the objection of the defense, Charlottesville Circuit Judge Richard Moore ruled Tuesday morning that the text message and the accompanying image could be presented to jurors as they decide whether Fields, 21, is guilty of first-degree murder and other counts.

“The question is whether his attaching that meme . . . shows anything in his state of mind,” Moore said, adding later that the text and the image, taken together, are relevant to Fields’s thinking when he went to the rally.



Hitler and what he stands for are so widely known that adding his image to a text message is in itself a statement, the judge said.

Prosecutors sought to introduce the text message and Hitler’s image as a window into Fields’s state of mind and evidence that he intended to harm the counterprotesters — his “perceived political and ideological opponents.” The image of Hitler “implies both aggression and violent intent,” prosecutors said in a motion filed Monday.

Fields’s defense attorneys sought keep the image of Hitler — but not the entire text message exchange — from being shown to the jury, citing “possible unfair prejudice” to Fields.

The defense lawyers do not deny that Fields killed Heyer, but they have said they will present evidence that he did what he did because he feared for his life and believed he needed to defend himself. Absent a first-degree murder conviction, which requires an intent to kill, a jury could find Fields guilty of second-degree murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

In addition to the murder charge, Fields is charged with five counts of aggravated malicious wounding and three counts of malicious wounding related to eight of the 35 who were injured.

Prosecutors said an enraged Fields traveled from his hometown in Ohio to Charlottesville — and chose to act on that anger by driving his 2010 Dodge Charger into the crowd. They said he backed up before barreling forward and crashing into another vehicle at the corner where the counterprotesters were gathered.

The crash happened on the afternoon of Aug. 12, 2017. A state of emergency had been declared following skirmishes and fights between opposing factions: the white supremacists and the counterprotesters who opposed their presence in Charlottesville. By afternoon, the white supremacist rally was canceled. And so counterprotesters, including families and children, were on the downtown mall, celebrating, chanting and hugging, witnesses testified.

Heyer, a paralegal and activist, joined the march with her friend and co-worker Marissa Blair Martin and Martin’s then fiance, Marcus Martin. But the celebration turned into “moments of terror,” Blair Martin testified Monday. She said she heard tires screeching, and her fiance pushed her away from the car’s path.

Heyer was on the ground, and had no pulse by the time first responders arrived. She died of blunt-force trauma to the chest; her aorta had been torn, testified Jennifer Nicole Bowers, an assistant chief medical examiner.

Her blood was found on Fields’s car, testified Kristin Van Itallie, a DNA analyst.

Other crash victims have testified about the extent of their injuries as prosecutors showed pictures of broken bones and red marks.

Fields was arrested shortly after the crash. A police body camera video played in court captured his conversation with police.

“I’m really sorry” Fields is heard saying to a detective, who then asked what he was apologizing for. “I’m really sorry that, I don’t know. I didn’t want to hurt people, but I thought they were attacking me.”