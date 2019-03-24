

James Roland Goetz (Courtesy of Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney)

A West Virginia man was sentenced last week to more than 15 years in prison after being convicted in Loudoun County of five counts of electronic solicitation of a minor under age 15, officials said.

James Roland Goetz, 32, was sentenced last week by Judge Thomas D. Horne in Loudoun County Circuit Court, according to the commonwealth attorney’s office. The charge was electronic solicitation of a minor under 15, while being at least seven years older.

According to the commonwealth’s attorney, in October 2016, a detective with the Leesburg Police Department responded to an ad in the Craigslist personals section, posing as a 14-year-old. Goetz then replied to the detective and engaged in “an ongoing conversation with the `fourteen-year-old’ that was sexual in nature,” the office said. Goetz emailed nude photographs of himself, requested nude photos of the person posing as a minor and suggested they meet for sex, the commonwealth’s attorney said.

The office said that on October 17, 2016, Goetz arrived at a prearranged meeting location “with the expectation of meeting the teenager for sex.” He was subsequently placed under arrest, and found guilty in June 2018, after a one-day bench trial.

The sentence, delivered last week, included an additional 44 years and 10 months of suspended time. Upon release, Goetz will be placed on 10 years of supervised probation, be required to register as a sex offender and must complete a sex offender treatment program as directed by his probation officer.