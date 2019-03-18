Images released by police show how an attacker in two unsolved crimes in Montgomery County, Md. might havelooked 25 years ago and at 45 years old. Police have identified the late Kenneth Earl Day as the suspect. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Police)

A West Virginia man who died in 2017 has been linked to two cold cases in Maryland where he allegedly raped two women and killed one of them more than two decades ago, authorities said.

Montgomery County police said Friday that they had identified Kenneth Earl Day of Upshur County in West Virginia, as the man who was involved in a 1989 rape of a 53-year-old woman and the 1994 rape and killing of Le Bich-Thuy, a 42-year-old research biologist at Children’s National Medical Center.

[A research biologist was raped and killed 24 years ago. Police say attacker may have looked like this.]

He died at the age of 52 in March, 2017.

Bich-Thuy had ridden a Metro train from the District to the Twinbrook stop in Rockville and started walking home. Police said Day grabbed Bich-Thuy, then raped her and beat her with a piece of concrete. He eventually strangled her, they said.

In the other case, police believe Day was involved in raping a woman after he grabbed her and dragged her into a yard.

In 2017, the Montgomery County police department’s cold case detectives got a Virginia company to create a sketch of what the attacker might have looked like, based on DNA gathered at the scenes. The forensic technique is called “DNA phenotyping,” turning genetic evidence into facial images.

Detectives said they were certain Day was involved in both crimes and they believe he was targeting women in the Rockville area for at least five years.

The DNA tech company -- Parabon NanoLabs -- also used a genetic genealogy database, called GEDmatch, to try to find people who “shared a significant amount of DNA” with the suspect in the crimes.

Officials said that helped to identify Day as a suspect.

Detectives got a sample of his DNA from his autopsy and investigators found a positive match to DNA that was taken as evidence from both crime scenes, according to officials.

Authorities said they’re looking into whether Day might have been involved in any other unsolved crimes, as he had lived at various addresses in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

