Exceptions exist to even the most familiar sayings including “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” On Monday night, the D.C. fire department discovered, according to a department spokesman, that sometimes where there’s smoke, there’s only a smoke machine.

This discovery was made shortly before 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of 7th Street NW, said Vito Maggiolo, the spokesman.

The smoke machine, he said, of the kind used for entertainment purposes, was inside premises in the Shaw area that were being renovated. Somhow, Maggiolo said, the device activated, and produced a “large quantity of smoke.”

It was enough, he said, to prompt a call to the fire department. On arrival, firefighters found smoke at the front door, and a considerable amount inside. The smoke was quickly determined to be nonhazardous, Maggiolo said. Firefighters shut it off and ventilated the building.

There was no fire and no injury, the fire department said.

Smoke machines are generally described as devices that emit dense clouds of vapor that resemble fog or smoke. Often they are known as fog generators or fog machines, and they may be familiar to patrons of concerts, nightclubs and theatrical productions.

It was not immediately clear why the machine was in the building or what activated it.

