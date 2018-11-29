Crews from D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 23 and Medic 25 discuss finding an newborn delivered in a car near the White House Thursday night. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

It took just minutes for D.C. firefighter EMTs and a paramedic to race to a call for a “ob,” a pregnancy in progress, just blocks from the White House grounds Thursday night.

But by the time crews from Engine 23 and Medic Unit 25 arrived at the silver sedan parked at 17th and C streets NW, a baby girl had already arrived and was wrapped in her mother’s arms as she sat in the front passenger seat.

“We all arrived at the same time, we got out and encountered a young lady who already delivered a baby. These gentleman did such a wonderful job jumping right into action,” said Sgt. Wesley Young, a news conference at the Engine 23 fire house, in the 2100 block of G Street NW.

Authorities received the call and the crews dispatched at 6:41 p.m. and arrived minutes later in the area, where a man who was driving the car flagged down both fire department vehicles.

The mother later told medics they were driving to the hospital while she was in labor, but the child arrived just two minutes ahead of firefighters.

“To me the mom was pretty calm, she just seemed like she knew what she was doing,” Young said.

Paramedic Nick Miramontes, a first-year employee who had witnessed babies being born during his training, but this little wonder was his first in the field. He found the baby alert, wrapped up and warm.

But Miramontes offered a bit of advice for mothers rather than braving traffic in a race to a hospital.

“An option every woman should have if they believe they are going into labor, is to call 911,” Miramontes said.

Medics were not told how long they had been traveling or which neighborhood they were driving from. Mother and baby both were taken to a hospital in good condition. And the man who was driving seemed to survive okay, too.

“He’s doing pretty good; he was a little shocked, but he’s doing pretty good,” Young joked.