A view of the White House in Washington. (Susan Walsh/AP)

November 26, 2019 at 9:27 AM EST

The White House was briefly put on lockdown Tuesday morning after authorities said an unauthorized aircraft entered restricted airspace near the Mall.

Officials said the lockdown was lifted shortly after 9 a.m. No other details were immediately available. The U.S. Secret Service said it would be issuing a statement.

A D.C. police spokeswoman confirmed the initial alert to the aircraft.