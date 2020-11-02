Unless law enforcement requires closing the White House complex, the fencing “will not limit the public’s ability to demonstrate,” the Park Service said.
The closures were described as “temporary area closures” and “temporary security modifications.”
It said the so-called anti-scale fencing would go into place at 6 p.m. Monday and remain through about 6 a.m. Nov. 8. A reporter who went to the scene said work on the fence was proceeding Monday night, with about 7,500 feet of fence to go up.
The Park Service said fencing was to go up on the west sidewalk of 15th Street NW between H Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW, the east sidewalk of 17th Street, NW between H and Constitution and the north side of Constitution between 15th and 17th. Part of the sidewalks would be open for pedestrians, the park service said.
The changes made at Lafayette Square last summer would remain, with gates installed to allow the public to enter and leave. Pedestrian gates would be placed to allow access to Pennsylvania Avenue and enclosed park areas including the ellipse, the Park Service said.