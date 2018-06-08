A contract worker at the White House who was arrested earlier this week was granted an $85,000 bond Friday during a court appearance in Maryland, as more details of the criminal allegations that led to his arrest emerged.

Martese Edwards, who worked for the National Security Council, was arrested Tuesday by Secret Service officers on a warrant in connection with first-degree-attempted-murder charges filed in Prince George’s County.

Authorities in Maryland issued the warrant in connection with a May 3 shooting involving his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, Prince George’s County police said. Charging documents released Friday state that Edwards’s ex-girlfriend had arrived at his home to retrieve some of her belongings. Her boyfriend was waiting in the car and as she was loading a bag into the vehicle, Edwards pulled a silver handgun from his waistband and fired, the court documents allege. The boyfriend was hit in the chest and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Edwards’s case raised alarms about the nearly three-week lag between when the arrest warrant was issued, on May 17, and his arrest. The Secret Service said information that triggered an alert was not available until the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office updated information on the warrant Monday. The sheriff’s office said that the June 4 update included a Social Security number for Edwards, information about a tattoo and a warning to law-enforcement officials that he was considered armed and dangerous.

On Thursday, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) requested documents from White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly to help explain why Edwards was allowed to maintain his security clearance for nearly three weeks after the warrant was issued. Cummings is the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Edwards worked as a contractor for a temp-staffing firm and performed administrative functions, according to the NSC, which also said he did not attend classified meetings but would not say whether he had been reporting to the White House since the outstanding warrant was issued in mid-May.

John Erzen, a spokesman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors asked for Edwards to be jailed without bond. Prince George’s County District Court Judge Thurman H. Rhodes allowed him to be released on an $85,000 bond, to which prosecutors objected, Erzen said.

“In this case where the defendant is alleged to have shot someone in the chest and that someone was critically injured, we would’ve preferred a no-bond until we had an opportunity to screen the case,” Erzen said.