Decked out in white plumage, the two long-legged, long-billed creatures depicted are among a dozen whooping cranes brought Sunday to a Smithsonian facility in Virginia for breeding. (Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute/National Zoo photo .)

Whooping cranes, long-legged birds that have seemed for years to tremble on the brink of extinction will again be bred in captivity in the Washington region, according to an announcement from the National Zoo.

Only last month it was reported that a decades-old breeding program at the Patuxent Wildlife Center in Maryland was coming to an end.

But on Tuesday, the zoo and the Smithsonian Conservation and Biology Institute announced the start of a new breeding and research program at the institute’s facilities in Front Royal, Va.

Calling the whooping crane “one of the most endangered species of crane” in the world, the announcement said that fewer than 900 of them exist anywhere on Earth.

In a major step toward putting the breeding program into effect, 12 of the cranes, described as six mated pairs, arrived Sunday at the 3200 -acre research- and conservation institute about 70 miles west of Washington.

Ten of the birds came from Patuxent, and two from the National Zoo in Washington. Striking in appearance, whooping cranes stand as tall on their stilt-like legs as five feet. Many have attained wingspans of about seven feet.

Over the years, particularly since their population veered perilously close to vanishing, great care has been devoted to breeding and raising them. This attention was reflected in the conditions in which they were brought to the conservation institute.

On the two-hour highway trip to their new homes, each of the birds traveled in its own crate. In addition, each bird was in a crate adjacent to the crate holding its mate.

These are known to be monogamous birds. Each couple will have its own outdoor enclosure at their new Virginia home, according to the announcement.

Enclosures, measuring about 150 feet in length and 50 in width, will include creature comforts apparently calculated to appeal to cranes. These will include two ponds, three water troughs and a small shelter.

The design seems to be based on the recognition that whooping cranes prefer a site near water for their nesting places. Before fledging, whooping crane chicks take to the water to elude predators, the announcement said.

Conservation institute scientists have experience with other types of cranes. They have also studied the physiology and biochemistry of whooping crane reproduction, according to the announcement.

But the breeding of whooping cranes, whether in the wild, or in captivity, appears to be a demanding process. Successful breeding, the announcement said, will require the aid of assisted reproduction techniques.

The hope is for the chicks born at the institute to become candidates for release into the wild. So far, four flocks exist in the wild, and are reported to include close to 700 birds.

In the announcement, Chris Crowe, the lead crane keeper was quoted.

“Whooping crane populations have been increasing,” he said. “But the species still needs help recovering.”

With a population numbered only in the three-figure range, it seems clear that species leads a precarious existence. But the population is much increased from the year 1941, for example, for which a population of less than two dozen was cited.

Hunting and habitat loss were blamed for the shrinking numbers of the whooping crane, which is said to be one of only two crane species found in North America.

It is called the whooping crane, as might be guessed, because of a sound it emits. The whoop is heard, among other occasions, at times of courtship.