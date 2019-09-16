Eleanor Cohen, 78, who died Monday after being injured last week while crossing a street in Montgomery County had just been taking part in a kind of ritual that revived her life and spirits after her husband’s death, according to family members.

She was on her way from a fitness center in Gaithersburg last Wednesday to a coffee shop, where she was to gather with friends, her children said.

Both the fitness and the socializing were part of the new activities she began to engage in after years of devoting herself to the care of her ailing husband, they said.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, Montgomery County police said Cohen had left an LA Fitness and was trying to cross Copley Place toward a nearby Starbucks when she was struck.

Police said the vehicle that hit her was trying to turn left onto Copley after leaving a grocery store parking lot.

Cohen died Monday at a hospital. The police said they are continuing to investigate.

Family members said Cohen had been in a water aerobics program which, along with the people she met while taking part, helped Cohen renew herself after the death of her husband six year ago.

Son Andrew said his mother also started a group called the “Tuesday Tootsies.” “You had to be a widow to get in,” he said.

Eleanor Cohen had spent 55 years with her husband, her sons said. The couple had eloped when she was 17 and a freshman at New York University and they’d lived in Chicago and Richmond before coming to this area, her sons said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news