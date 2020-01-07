Wayland is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from Patricia Duckett, a longtime Prince George’s County school aide whose story was the subject of a Washington Post article in November. He was to be arraigned Tuesday, said Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Duckett says Wayland told her that he could help get a loan modification to shrink her monthly mortgage payments from $1,200 to $900 or $1,000. She had worked at least two jobs for most of her life to pay for the house, which she had carefully renovated over the course of nearly two decades.

Attorney Charles Lazar, who is representing Wayland in a separate case in Montgomery County, said he “most likely will be representing” Wayland in Prince George’s as well.

He declined to comment further on either the Prince George’s case or the Montgomery case, where Wayland is charged with violating the terms of his probation related to an earlier mortgage-fraud conviction.

Wayland is not a registered lawyer in Maryland and has been banned by regulators since 2014 from providing mortgage assistance in the state. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to eight counts of mortgage assistance relief violations in Montgomery County. Wayland paid $9,800 to four victims in that case, which was prosecuted by the office of state Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), and received probation and a suspended three-year prison sentence.

Wayland was charged with violating the terms of his probation Dec. 2. Court records show he was arrested in Fairfax County in November for auto theft and obtaining money under false pretenses. He also failed to pay his monthly supervision fee and failed to verify drug and alcohol treatment, the records show.

There is a hearing in the Montgomery case Wednesday that a prosecutor from Frosh’s office will attend, said Raquel Coombs, Frosh’s spokeswoman. She said she could not comment further because it is an ongoing criminal matter.

