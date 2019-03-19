Windows have been shot out recently in more than two dozen cars throughout one county in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

The windows have been hit overnight in three Charles County areas, the county sheriff’s office said. Most of the damage has been in Waldorf, but some has occurred in White Plains and Bensville, the sheriff’s office said.

A pellet gun was used, authorities said.

