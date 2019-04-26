The list is grim.

There were the five young children thrown from a car in a suspected drunken driving crash that turned fatal on an icy February morning. The five DuVal High School students who barely escaped a near deadly collision outside their campus the following month. And last week, the group of four killed, all friends and family, heading home from a 21st birthday celebration.

Those are only some of the cases that police, prosecutors and politicians in Prince George’s point to as they urge drivers to avoid distractions, stay sober and wear their seat belts. The warnings come in the aftermath of several fatal collisions this year and a recent release of state data showing fatal crashes in the Maryland county are on the rise.

“It has been a growing problem since at least 2016,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy. “There’s been unfortunately a steady increase in the number of accidents and the severity of the accidents and what we know is some of this could have been prevented.”

In Prince George’s 101 people died in crashes in 2018 — up from 76 in 2016 and 92 last year, according to data released in April by Maryland’s Motor Vehicle Administration. By comparison, neighboring Montgomery County recorded 36 crash fatalities in 2018.

This week Braveboy announced that the woman driving the car in a crash that killed one man and five children, including two of her own, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and suspected of driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least .169 — more than twice the legal limit in Maryland. The charges came days before Braveboy is set to kick off a countywide safe driving initiative Saturday , ahead of prom season in Prince George’s.



A wrecked automobile is seen in front of Prince George's County police personnel during a press conference on distracted and impaired driving in April. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s remains the deadliest county for crashes, making up 20 percent of Maryland’s fatal collisions across 24 jurisdictions. So far this year, at least 29 have died in collisions in Prince George’s County based on data from county police and news releases from Maryland State Police.

A devastating crash that left three children dead in Oxon Hill in December had already sparked alarm among Prince George’s officials before the new year. In that collision, a speeding pickup truck slammed into the back of a Honda Accord stopped at a light on Indian Head Highway killing 5-year-old twins and their 13-month old brother who were on the way home from church with their parents. The man behind the wheel of the pick up truck, Daniel Hawks, was suspected of driving with a blood alcohol reading of more than twice the legal limit while driving home from a Washington Redskins football game. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who had been in office for less than a month when the December crash occurred, said she went to Police Chief Hank Stawinski to ask that police increase traffic stops for people who are speeding or suspected of drunken driving.

“There is something about the death of a child that changes all of us,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference last week after conducting traffic stops with Stawinski to raise driver awareness.

Prince George’s police said they have saturated enforcement on Indian Head Highway yet crashes remain a problem. Prince George’s police made more than 4,600 traffic stops and issued nearly roughly 10,900 citations last year. Less than half way into 2019, the department appears on pace to surpass the numbers for all of 2018, having already conducted more than 3,700 traffic stops and issuing about 7,800 citations.

The crash that killed the three children in December prompted lawmakers to approve three more speed cameras along Indian Head Highway, which AAA often calls one of the deadliest roadways in the Washington region.

Gloria Constant, an Accokeek resident, went to Annapolis earlier this year to ask lawmakers to approve more traffic cameras along Indian Head Highway. Constant, 62, said that she has been in her vehicles and hit from behind twice — once by a drunk driver and another time in her brand new car. Her boyfriend, she said, was also the victim in a rear-end collision recently while stopped at a red light, causing injuries that led to his hip being replaced.

“It’s just so scary,” Constant said. “It’s just like the culture for this area is a total disregard for the law.”

Council member Monique Anderson-Walker (D-District 8), whose district includes Oxon Hill, where the three children were killed, also launched a safe driving initiative in February, speaking at high schools and churches across the county. Anderson-Walker said her grandfather died after his car was struck by a drunk driver.

“We want to make a cultural change,” Anderson-Walker said last month at Oxon Hill High School, where she encouraged students to wear their seat belts and drive safely. “The road doesn’t do it — it’s people’s decisions when they are on the road.”

Less than a week after she spoke at Oxon Hill, five students from DuVal High School in Lanham were injured — one critically — in a crash outside their school.

On Saturday, Braveboy’s office will host a safe-driving campaign from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex in Fort Washington. The event will include a panel discussion that includes the medical examiner’s office, a motor vehicle manslaughter prosecutor and people who have been involved in crashes — both victims and an at-fault driver who’s had to live with the knowledge of causing a crash.

From 2016 to 2018, about one-third of the fatal crashes in the county involved alcohol, Braveboy said. And in many recent cases those who died weren’t wearing seat belts — including the five children who died in Bowie. Crashes in which people are not restrained by safety equipment often result in bodies being ejected or decapitated, resulting in closed-casket funerals, she said.

“There’s nothing more devastating than losing a loved one,” Braveboy said, “but what compounds that devastation is when you really can’t say goodbye to them because of the condition of the body.’

