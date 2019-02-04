A young woman who D.C. prosecutors say was a key witness in the 2016 fatal shooting of a teenage girl testified Monday that she had no idea who killed her friend and blamed authorities for frightening her to the point that she went into hiding to avoid coming to court.

The woman, now 19, was friends with both the victim, Breyona McMillian, 16, and the man accused in the shooting. The woman, brought into the courtroom with her ankles and wrists shackled, was supposed to testify last week at the D.C. Superior Court trial. But she ignored a subpoena and was taken into custody Saturday.

She was 16 when she was with Breyona and their friend Saeve Evans outside the Potomac Gardens apartment complex in Southeast Washington on the day after Thanksgiving in 2016. She told jurors that she heard gunfire and went to the ground.

“I thought I was dead. I put my hands over my head and closed my eyes and ducked down,” she said. “ I tried to run when I thought it was over. Then I heard more gunshots and just didn’t move,” the woman testified.

When things quieted, she said, she saw the wounded Breyona near a dumpster.

The woman said she confronted Evans, asking, “Did you do that?” and he responded, “No, they did that.”



Breyona McMillian (D.C. police)

Evans does not deny that he fired shots that afternoon, but he contends that he acted only after people in a black car began shooting at him. Defense attorneys argue that the bullets that killed Breyona were fired from inside the car.

Prosecutors say Evans was the only gunman and that he was anxious about the car because he wrongly thought a man he’d been feuding with was inside.

Evans, 32, is charged with second-degree murder. He is also charged with obstruction of justice stemming from a jailhouse call that authorities allege included a threat to the female witness. Defense attorneys say Evans never threatened the woman.

[Pair’s long-running feud resulted in killing of teenage girl, D.C. prosecutors say]

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom Monday, the witness’s shackles were removed. On the stand, she was often combative and reticent during questioning by prosecutors. Security in the courtroom was heightened.



Saeve Evans (D.C. police)

The woman said she was frightened about testifying and indicated that was why she did not come voluntarily. “I was scared. Who’s not scared to do something like this, especially if it’s something you really didn’t see? I been telling y’all the whole time,” she said.

At one point, Evans’s attorney James King asked the woman if she was afraid of Evans. She said no, and that she was afraid of the authorities.

“The prosecution was forcing you to answer questions you don’t have answers to,” King asked. “Correct,” the woman responded.

Concerns related to the trial have grown because another prosecution witness was fatally shot after the proceedings started.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement that Evans wrongly believed that 26-year-old Sean Shuler, the witness slain last month, was in the black car and was a threat to Evans. Shuler had been convicted in a 2012 shooting of Evans.

The government had expected Shuler to testify that he was not in the car or near the complex, but he was shot to death Jan. 26. Two other men were killed in the same incident; no arrests have been made.

Evans’s attorney and the judge repeatedly said there was no evidence that Shuler’s death was connected to Evans or the current case.

After the woman testified, prosecutors allowed her to return home. The trial continues Tuesday.

