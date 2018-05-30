A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash after she apparently lost control of the Honda Accord she was driving along a road in Manassas, Va., authorities said, and was thrown from the vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:16 a.m. Wednesday along the Prince William Parkway near Scenic Point Place, according to Prince William police. The driver — later identified as Bonnie E. McCafferty of Manassas — was headed north on the parkway when she lost control of the car, police said.

The 2005 Honda Accord veered off the road and hit an embankment before it rolled. Police said McCafferty was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. She was alone in the car.

Authorities said their initial investigation found that speed was a factor. The accident remains under investigation and it is not known at this time, police said, whether drugs or alcohol played a role.