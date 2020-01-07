A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.

Tia Carey, of Southeast, was shot about 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, police said. She died at a hospital, police said.

They said Tierra Posey, 21, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police gave no motive in the shooting.

The homicide was the second of the day in the city and the sixth of the new year.