By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJanuary 7, 2020 at 12:07 AM ESTA 21-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.Tia Carey, of Southeast, was shot about 3:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE, police said. She died at a hospital, police said.They said Tierra Posey, 21, of Southeast, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police gave no motive in the shooting.The homicide was the second of the day in the city and the sixth of the new year.One killed, two wounded in shooting in Northeast WashingtonLocal newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy