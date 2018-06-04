A 68-year-old woman was killed Sunday in Prince George’s County when the car she was riding in left the road, struck a guardrail and oveerturned, the Maryland state police said.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. on Route 5, south of Woodyard Road in t he Clinton area, the police said.

They identified the victim as Lavern Theresa Brown, of Bowie. She was riding in the right rear seat, they said. The driver and two other occupants of the car suffered minor injuries,police said.

According to police Sunday’s rain did not appear to be implicated in the crash.Police said they were continuing to investigate.