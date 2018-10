A 70-year-old woman from Chapel Hill, N.C., was struck by a car and killed in downtown Washington on Friday, police said. (iStock/iStock)

A woman crossing a downtown Washington street was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning, the D.C. police said.

The victim, Carol Joan Tomason 70, of Chapel Hill, NC.was struck at 15th and H Streets NW, the police said.

They said she was in a marked crosswalk, walking west on H Street, when struck by a pickup truck that went through the crosswalk while making a left turn onto northbound 15th Street.