A 73-year-old woman was charged with killing another senior citizen with a brick in Bladensburg, Md., officials said.

Prince George’s County police said Chun Oh is charged in the murder of Hwa Cha Pak, 82. They both lived in Bladensburg.

The killing happened around 7:15 a.m. Sunday at an apartment building in the 5900 block of Emerson Street, according to police. Officers went there for a welfare check and found Pak suffering from upper body trauma in a garden in the back of the building.

Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation found that Oh and Pak were in a “dispute prior to the murder.” Police said Oh “struck the victim multiple times with a brick.”

Oh then called 911 to “report the murder.” Authorities did not say what the dispute involved.



Chun Oh is charged in the murder of an 82-year-old woman in Maryland, police said. (Prince George's County police)

Officials said Oh is charged with first and second degree murder and is being held with no bond at the Department of Corrections.

