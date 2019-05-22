An 80-year-old woman was killed when she drove into an intersection and was hit by a pickup truck in Lewistown, Md., about 11 miles from Frederick.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Route 15 and Angleberger Road.

The woman — later identified as Doris J. Kinnamont of Walkersville, Md. — was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt on Angleberger Road and was stopped at the intersection of Route 15, Maryland State Police said. She attempted to cross Route 15, and her car was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling north. Police said Kinnamont failed to yield the right of way.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

