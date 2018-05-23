An 81-year-old woman has died after a traffic crash Monday in Rockville, Md.

The initial investigation found that Sylvia Jones of Silver Spring, driving a 2005 Honda Civic on Monday afternoon, was making a left from Randolph Road onto southbound Rocking Horse Road when her car was struck by a 2009 Acura TSX, driven by an 18-year-old.

Jones was treated for serious injuries at an hospital, where she died. The other driver and another passenger who was with Jones were taken to an area hospital. They both had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.