An 87-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured Friday evening in upper Montgomery County, according to the police.

Nancy Jean Soulen of Darnestown was struck about 5:20 p.m. as she tried to cross Darnestown Road from north to south near Ancient Oak Drive, the police said.

She was hit by a car that was going east on Darnestown, the police said. They said it was not clear why she was struck. They said they are still investigating.

Maps indicate the presence of a bus stop at the corner of Darnestown and Ancient Oak. According to information provided by t he police, the victim lives about one half mile south of the intersection.