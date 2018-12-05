A woman who died after a fire Tuesday night in Northwest Washington’s Bloomingdale neighborhood has been identified, according to D.C. police.

Annie Maiden, 96, who lived in the rowhouse that burned, was rescued from the first floor. She later died at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, police and fire officials said.

The fire in the house in the 1800 block of North Capitol Street NW broke out about 7:10 p.m. Two people living in the basement escaped unharmed, fire officials said.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said on Wednesday that investigators had not determined a cause or origin of the fire.

Officials said there were no working smoke detectors inside the two-story rowhouse. Fire was confined to the first floor.

“Working smoke detectors are key to survival in today’s fast burning blazes,” the fire department said in a statement on Twitter Wednesday.