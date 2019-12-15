In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the woman had been abducted from her home in the Waldorf area Wednesday night by a man who broke in through a window. He then tied her hands and drove her in her own car to various ATMs where he tried to withdraw money from her account, according to the sheriff’s office.

After leaving her in the area of Accokeek and Gardner Roads, the sheriff’s office said, the abductor backed her car into the front doors of a bowling alley on Acton Lane in Waldorf.

He approached an ATM inside the business, but left without obtaining any money, the sheriff’s office said.

He then drove away.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that they charged Marc Christopher Brown, Jr., 26, of Waldorf, in connection with the incident. He was charged with kidnapping, robbery, first-degree assault and home invasion, and was being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

They said the woman’s car has not been found.

They said it was likely that it had damage to the rear.

