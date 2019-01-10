Megan Hargan is accused of fatally shooting her mother and her sister in 2017 in McLean, Va. (Courtesy of Fairfax County Police)

Helen Hargan was hysterical and sobbing when she called her boyfriend with chilling news in July 2017, according to a search warrant. Hargan said her sister, Megan, had come into a bedroom of their McLean home and said she had shot their mother.

Before the called ended, Helen told her boyfriend her sister was “downstairs transferring money,” according to a search warrant. When the boyfriend called back, he told authorities, he got no answer.

It would be the last time he spoke to Helen.

Soon after, Fairfax County police officers summoned to the Dean Drive home by the boyfriend would find Helen, 23, dead in an upstairs bedroom and her mother, Pamela, 63, slain in a laundry room. Both suffered gunshot wounds. A gun was found near Helen’s body and shell casings near Pamela’s.

Fresh information about the case was revealed in a recently unsealed search warrant in Fairfax County seeking data from Megan Hargan’s phone. For the first time, authorities offered a detailed account of the moments leading up to the double slaying and a possible motive in the case.



Despite Helen’s call to her boyfriend, Fairfax County police announced in the days that followed the double killing that it appeared the case was a murder-suicide. They said Helen likely took her mother’s life before turning the gun on herself.

It would take a 16-month investigation and the work of a special multi-jurisdictional grand jury before authorities finally pointed to Megan Hargan, 35, as the alleged culprit. The grand jury indicted her on two counts of first-degree murder in November. Detectives said it appeared Hargan had staged the home to make the crime look like a murder-suicide.

The newly unsealed search warrant reveals why Megan Hargan might have carried out the crime: Megan’s mother discovered someone had attempted to wire “large amounts” of money from her bank account on the day before her slaying. Pamela Hargan notified her bank the transfer was fraudulent.

On the day of the killings, a second transfer was initiated to send money to a title company that was handling the purchase of a home by Megan in West Virginia. Detectives wrote in the search warrant Megan initially lied about attempting the transfers, before later admitting in an interview she was behind them.

Tammy North, a sister of Pamela, said Pamela had bought Helen a home.

Detectives also wrote in the search warrant that Megan Hargan was given a polygraph about a week after the killings that asked her whether she was involved in the killing of her sister and mother. The test indicated she was being deceptive when she denied involvement, the warrant said.

Hargan was arrested in Morgantown, W. Va., shortly after the indictments were issued in November and extradited back to Fairfax County, where she is being held without bail.

The Fairfax County public defenders who are representing Hargan did not respond to a request for comment. Fairfax County prosecutors declined to comment, since the case is still pending.

North said the killings were a blow to the family, especially because a cloud hung over Helen for over a year after authorities initially named her as the perpetrator.

“Helen was very intelligent, hard working, beautiful inside and out,” North wrote in a Facebook message to The Washington Post. “She was truly innocent in this and didn’t deserve to be labeled as a murderer.”

North said Helen graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2015 with a double major that was engineering-related. North said she loved riding horses and traveling. She spent six months with a host family in the Australian Outback as a 16-year-old. North said Helen had a promising life ahead of her.

Pamela Hargan spent two decades working for Lockheed Martin, the aerospace contractor, before moving to SAIC, another large government contractor.

Fairfax County police Major Ed O’Carroll said in an interview last month authorities were premature to label the case a murder-suicide but did not correct the record publicly because it allowed them to investigate the killings without raising Megan’s suspicions she was a target of the probe.

Megan Hargan is scheduled to stand trial in September. If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.