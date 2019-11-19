Arriving officersfound the woman holding the 4-year-old girl behind clothing racks, police said. The woman did not know the girl or her 76-year-old grandfather, who were walking on the sidewalk near Woodmont and Norfolk avenues, but told officers that she “felt the vibe between the male and child was off,” police said.

The suspect, Yashica Terry, is expected to make her first court appearance in the case Tuesday afternoon. She is being held in jail on charges that include first-degree assault, child abduction and kidnapping in the 7 p.m. incident.

Terry provided an address in the 7000 block of Woodmont Avenue that is about a half-mile from the alleged abduction.

Police found the grandfather injured on the sidewalk. Witnesses told officers the woman who had attacked him had gone into the nearby store with the girl.

The grandfather was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers also spoke to store employees, who said the woman yelled at them and threatened to hurt them while she was with the child, police said.

The child was not physically injured, and has been reunited with her parents, police said.

