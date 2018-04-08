A woman and her dog were both killed on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Saturday night when the dog escaped from the woman’s car and she chased it, authorities said.

State police said the incident occurred in Stafford County about 10 p.m. about a mile south of Exit 136.

They said Katie M. Mason, 28, of Stafford, was headed south in a 2007 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail. After the impact, her dog fled from the vehicle.

Mason chased the dog into the southbound lanes of the highway, the police said.

A southbound 2012 Honda was unable to avoid striking Mason as she ran through a travel lane, the police said. She died at the scene. The dog was struck as well, and fatally injured, the police said.

They said the crash remained under investigation.