A woman was critically injured in Southeast Washington Sunday evening in a dog attack, authorities said. (iStock/iStock)

A woman was killed in a dog attack in Southeast Washington Sunday evening, authorities said.

A police spokeswoman, Karimah Bilal, said in an email that officers were “investigating a fatal dog attack” in the 1300 block of Dexter Terrace SE. The attack was reported about 6:30 p.m. and apparently occurred indoors, authorities said.

The circumstances of the attack were not immediately known.

Dexter Terrace is a one-block residential street, lined by rowhouses on either side. It is three or four blocks from the Anacostia metro station. One resident of the street said some of the houses are occupied by newcomers with dogs.

The identity of the woman who was attacked could not be learned immediately.